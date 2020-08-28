Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center Front Entrance Temporarily Closing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Starting September 2nd, parking lot and sidewalk maintenance will impact patient parking and access through St. Joseph’s Medical Center front entrance of the hospital.

The East parking lot of the medical center will be worked on first. During that time the South parking lot will be open. Once the East parking lot is finished, the south parking lot will then be closed and worked on.

The front entrance of the hospital will be closed starting Tuesday, Sept. 8, for approximately one week. During this time all patients and visitors will enter the hospital through the Emergency Department entrance to be screened for access to the hospital. Parking will not be available in front of the hospital.

Guest Services will be running an open-air shuttle from 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday-Friday to help bring patients from their parking spot to the ED entrance.

