Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center Awarded for Antimicrobial Stewardship
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center recently earned Gold Honor Roll Status for antimicrobial stewardship.
The award is given by the Minnesota Department of Health through their One Health antibiotic initiative. Gold Honor Roll is the highest level or recognition attainable for the honor, earned through optimizing clinical outcome while minimizing the unintended consequences of antimicrobial use.
The Gold Honor Roll award was given to a number of Essentia Health hospitals across the state.
