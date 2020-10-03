Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center Awarded for Antimicrobial Stewardship

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center recently earned Gold Honor Roll Status for antimicrobial stewardship.

The award is given by the Minnesota Department of Health through their One Health antibiotic initiative. Gold Honor Roll is the highest level or recognition attainable for the honor, earned through optimizing clinical outcome while minimizing the unintended consequences of antimicrobial use.

The Gold Honor Roll award was given to a number of Essentia Health hospitals across the state.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today