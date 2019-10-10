Lakeland PBS
Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center And Clinics Honor Employees

Oct. 10 2019

Each year Essentia Health-St. Joseph Medical Center and Clinics turn to employees to nominate their colleagues who best exemplify the Essentia Health core values of Quality, Hospitality, Respect, Joy, Justice, Stewardship, and Teamwork in their daily work.

Seven individuals out of 1,500 employees were selected as the value ambassadors for 2019 and recognized during the recent Employee Recognition banquet on at Maddens Resort.

Award recipients this year were: Kari Russell (justice award), Missie Haag (recognized for living the value of joy), Dawn Heide (stewardship award), Amanda Brenny (recognized for living the value of quality), Janelle Tepper (teamwork award), Dr. Fred Hall (respect award), and Heather Wermter (hospitality award).

“What makes us great is all of us working together with a common purpose, we are unified through a noble shared calling to make a healthy difference in people’s lives and put our 7 amazing values into action,” said President of Essentia Health-St. Joseph Medical Center and Clinics Adam Rees.

“The interaction of these dedicated talented employees creates a masterpiece that our patients and families know as Essentia Health, I want to thank all our 2019 honored employees for setting a great example for all of us in daily living out our values and mission,” said Rees.

Chaz Mootz

