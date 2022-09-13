Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s in Brainerd Celebrates New 24/7 STEMI Heart Care

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd celebrated expanded services at the Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

With the help of many donors, staff, and Lisa Covey, Marilyn’s daughter, a grand opening was held for their new 24/7 STEMI (ST-elevation myocardial infarction) care. The heart and vascular center is enhancing treatment for heart attack patients by offering this kind of care around the clock.

The Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center was put in place to not only serve those locally, but for her relatives who suffered heart problems and needed to travel great lengths for help. In order to help more patients, the health center is taking extra steps by adding a catheterization lab and new imaging equipment.

LifeLink III also stopped by with a flyover in its medical helicopter to promote the program and give its continued support of life-saving services.

Although the Covey family is very thankful for the recognition, they do not want the hospital’s hard work to go unnoticed.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today