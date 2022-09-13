Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s in Brainerd Celebrates New 24/7 STEMI Heart Care

Hanky HazeltonSep. 13 2022

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd celebrated expanded services at the Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

With the help of many donors, staff, and Lisa Covey, Marilyn’s daughter, a grand opening was held for their new 24/7 STEMI (ST-elevation myocardial infarction) care. The heart and vascular center is enhancing treatment for heart attack patients by offering this kind of care around the clock.

The Marilyn Covey Heart and Vascular Center was put in place to not only serve those locally, but for her relatives who suffered heart problems and needed to travel great lengths for help. In order to help more patients, the health center is taking extra steps by adding a catheterization lab and new imaging equipment.

LifeLink III also stopped by with a flyover in its medical helicopter to promote the program and give its continued support of life-saving services.

Although the Covey family is very thankful for the recognition, they do not want the hospital’s hard work to go unnoticed.

By — Hanky Hazelton

