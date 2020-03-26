Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic Offering Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing
Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic is now offering drive-through COVID-19 testing.
The clinic set-up a drive-through coronavirus testing station earlier this week. To use the testing station, patients must first set up an e-visit with a provider to evaluate their symptoms. You can set up an e-visit through the Essentia Health website.
