Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic Launches Substance Use Disorder Program

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 5 2020

Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic has launched a substance use disorder program to provide non-judgmental care for patients using medication-based treatment.

The program provides Suboxone as a medication treatment for people struggling with drug addiction, and patients don’t need a referral program to become eligible.

Everyone knows someone dealing with drug addiction, and family members and friends who are concerned about their loved ones can reach out to the Essentia clinic for support.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Wiidookodaadiwag Coalition for Opioid Prevention Hosts First Substance Use Disorder Youth Summit

Face It TOGETHER In Bemidji Helping People With Addiction

Sanford Health Unveils New Support Center in Bemidji

SoberSquad Members Walk To Remember Those Who Died Of Addiction

Latest Stories

Northwoods Adventure: Lantern Lit Snowshoe Hike at Itasca State Park

Posted on Feb. 5 2020

Bemidji State University To Hold 41st Annual JazzFest

Posted on Feb. 5 2020

Students Evacuated Due To Fire At Brainerd High School

Posted on Feb. 4 2020

Entries Being Accepted For Park Rapids Sculpture Trail

Posted on Feb. 4 2020

Shots Fired in Mahnomen County

Posted on Feb. 4 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.