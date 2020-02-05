Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic Launches Substance Use Disorder Program
Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic has launched a substance use disorder program to provide non-judgmental care for patients using medication-based treatment.
The program provides Suboxone as a medication treatment for people struggling with drug addiction, and patients don’t need a referral program to become eligible.
Everyone knows someone dealing with drug addiction, and family members and friends who are concerned about their loved ones can reach out to the Essentia clinic for support.
