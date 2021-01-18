Essentia Health Sports Center Streaming Local Sports

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd, Minnesota will now be streaming high school hockey, youth hockey, and figure skating.

Governor Walz announced the reopening of the sports world when addressing the rollback on restrictions January 6th, 2021. Beginning January 10th, indoor games would be allowed to have 25 percent capacity, but no more than 150 spectators in at one time. Because of this, families, friends, and fans all haven’t been able to attend events held at the Essentia Health Sports Center. With the amount of people limited, the Sports Center is now offering live streams of local sports.

According to their website, the Sports Center has teamed up with MNHockey.tv to provide multiple services fans can sign up for. Spectators are able to purchase single game passes, season passes, and network passes. The season pass would be good for viewing all Boys and Girls high school hockey that is played in the Brainerd facility, and the network pass would net you all the high school games MN Hockey streams.

