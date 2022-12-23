Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health Sports Center In Brainerd Celebrates 50 Years This Past August

Hanky HazeltonDec. 23 2022

This past August Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd celebrated 50 years of their youth hockey association and high school hockey program that is continuously growing with over 350 participants.

50 years is a long time without challenges throughout the way. Essentia Health Sports Center takes what they do very seriously and realizes they are impacting several kids a year.

Hockey can be a long and expensive sport and may be hard for some to afford but at the Essentia Health Sports Center they wont turn anyone away.

If an athlete isn’t able to afford equipment, the center has scholarship programs and they also have a rental equipment program. This opportunity dresses a kid from head to toe for $20 a year.

With Essentia Health Sports Center being a community landmark, it’s not just for hockey or ice skating.

The school district can use the facility if they can’t get outside due to very cold temperatures at no cost.

As a dad who watched three kids grow up in the sport, Hockey has been his life which is why he is passionate about each student and considers the sports center something like a second home.

The Center’s Executive Director Jim Brau shared, “It Is the best part of my day. When I see the kids walk in from school, I hear the kids laughing and giggling, It puts all the stress away which is a very unique thing to see every day.

The Essentia Health Sports Center is operated and owned by Brainerd Amateur Sports Foundation. They hope to continue with their mission, by supporting education and developing amateur athletes in the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

“Sertoma Winter Wonderland” Spreads Holiday Cheer to Brainerd Lakes Area

Brainerd Declares Snow Emergency Effective Thursday Morning

Brainerd Area Toys for Kids Program Helping Kids Receive Xmas Gifts This Year

Youth for Christ and Junction in Brainerd Adds Mentorship Program

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.