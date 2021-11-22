Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health Scheduling COVID-19 Boosters

Chris BurnsNov. 22 2021

On Friday, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments announced the COVID-19 booster shot was now available for every adult over the age 18, as long as they completed one of the three vaccine series.

Essentia Health says it’s following CDC and state officials’ recommendation when distributing the booster shot.

For mRNA vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — the CDC recommends people 50 and older should get a booster six months after their initial series, as well as those who are 18-plus and moderately to severely immunocompromised. Patients ages 18-49 with no other risk factors and who received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna may get a booster dose. 

For Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, a booster is approved for all people 18 and older two months after their first dose. Similar to mRNA vaccines, immunocompromised individuals ages 18 and older are encouraged to get a booster. 

“Mix and match” booster doses can be used following the completion of a primary series. 

In addition to boosters, Essentia continues to offer first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including for the 5-11-year-old age group.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

