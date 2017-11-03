DONATE

Essentia Health Responds After Grace Unit Transitions From Involuntary To Voluntary

Clayton Castle
Nov. 3 2017
Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center is responding tonight after it received backlash from its decision to transition its Grace Unit, a mental illness treatment unit, from accepting involuntary patients to voluntary patients only.

The 16-bed facility used to serve patients who were court-ordered to seek treatment but due to being understaffed of professionals who can treat those with dangerous, violent illnesses, the medical center was forced to make the decision to go to voluntary patients only, or patients who seek mental health treatment on their own recognizance.

Dr. Peter Henry, Chief Medical Officer of Essentia Health, talked to Lakeland News about the transition.

