Essentia Health Reinstating Visitor Restrictions Across All Hospitals

Nick UrsiniSep. 20 2021

Due to increased COVID-19 transmission, Essentia Health is reinstating visitor restrictions at all of their hospitals.

According to the release, in most cases, two adult visitors will be allowed per patient, per day. Visitation is limited to the same two people in a single day.

Patients with known or suspected COVID-19 are not allowed visitors unless they are pediatric or OB patients, or patients in an end-of-life situation. A person who has been determined to be essential to the care and safety of a patient will also be allowed visitation.

General visitation hours in the hospital are from 9 AM to 6 PM.

When visitors are care partners or are visiting in emergency departments, pediatric inpatient units or neonatal ICUs, visitation is allowed 24/7, according to the release.

