Essentia Health Reaches Agreement with Union for Brainerd Nurses Contract

Essentia Health officials say they have reached a tentative agreement with the Minnesota Nurses Association on a three-year contract covering nearly 300 nurses at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

In a press release, Essentia says that the MNA and union bargaining committee have given their full recommendation and will hold a ratification vote in the coming days. The agreement was reached after just eight bargaining sessions.

Once ratified, the contract will be effective through October 31, 2028.