Essentia Health Preparing to Vaccinate the Public

Nick UrsiniJan. 18 2021

As the completion of vaccinating those in phase 1A is almost complete, Essentia Health has released a plan to start vaccinating citizens 65 and older.

“Our goal is to get it complete by the end of this week,” Regional Chief Nursing Officer Melissa McKay said.

According to McKay the best way to sign up is by using “MyChart.”

“This way we can send information to the masses,” said McKay. “We will send notifications to let you know that you can sign up.”

Whether it’s the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, McKay says it will be all about availability in the county.

“It fluctuates week-by-week, making prioritization that much more difficult,” McKay said.

