Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health Postpones routine appointments, Elective Procedures

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 18 2020

Essentia Health is postponing all routine appointments and elective procedures for two weeks, beginning today, March 18th.

In a press release, Essentia said the decision affects appointments and elective procedures scheduled at any Essentia hospital or clinic from March 18th to April 1st. Decisions about appointments and procedures after April 1st will be made later.

The decision was made to protect patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Dr. Peter Henry, Essentia Health’s Chief Medical Officer. The decision, he explained, also allows Essentia Health to deploy staff and resources to prepare for expected infection outbreaks in communities it serves.

“We recognize that postponing routine appointments and elective procedures is disruptive to our patients and staff but we always put safety first,” Dr. Henry stated. “We want to be ready to provide the care that our communities need in this unprecedented time.”

Essentia believes postponing non-essential appointments and elective procedures is in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as recommendations from the Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Henry said Essentia Health is expanding tools that help care for patients without an office visit, such as E-visits and video visits available through Essentia MyHealth. As video visits expand to a variety of specialty areas, patients are encouraged to enroll in Essentia’s MyHealth, a secure online option that allows them to have a video visit with their care team via a computer, tablet or cell phone.

Download the “MyChart” app or go to EssentiaHealth.org/MyHealth to sign up.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

Related Posts

Gov. Walz Signs $200 Million Bill For COVID-19 Emergency Response as MN Cases Reach 60

Retired Local Investment Advisor Discusses Market Corrections

Sharing Is Caring For Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Brainerd

Brainerd Area YMCA Closes Programs To Combat COVID-19

Latest Stories

Walleye Fishing Only Catch-and-Release Again on Mille Lacs Lake This Year

Posted on Mar. 18 2020

BSU Men's Hockey's Tom Serratore Named WCHA Coach of the Year

Posted on Mar. 18 2020

Federal Judge Rejects Challenge Against Twin Metals Copper-Nickel Mine

Posted on Mar. 18 2020

Gov. Walz Signs $200 Million Bill For COVID-19 Emergency Response as MN Cases Reach 60

Posted on Mar. 18 2020

Retired Local Investment Advisor Discusses Market Corrections

Posted on Mar. 18 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.