Essentia Health Postpones Appointments and Procedures Amid COVID-19

Starting today, Essentia Health will be postponing all routine appointments and elective procedures until April 1st in the Brainerd Lakes area. The decision was made to protect patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Essentia Heath has found alternative ways to connect with patients.

Physicians are encouraging patients to sign up with essentiamyhealth.org to manage their care online and to schedule an e-visit or virtual visit.

