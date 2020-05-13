Essentia Health Pharmacies Offering Curbside Pickup

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Essentia Health pharmacies are now offering curbside pickup to safely serve visitors. Each Essential Health location has created a designated area where staff members will bring refilled prescriptions out to the patient’s vehicle.

Like many of the curbside services being offered across the state, all Essentia Health locations, including those in Brainerd, Baxter, Pequot Lakes, and Pine River, are now offering pharmacy services through a drive-up system.

Curbside pickup is a convenient solution, but walk-ins are still welcome.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today