Essentia Health Offers Valuable Resources To Breast Cancer Patients

Pink is in full bloom at Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center as it honors and remembers both those who has passed away from and who have survived breast cancer. Health officials take this time to remind women to get their annual mammograms.

Mammograms have evolved with technology and Essentia Health offers a clearer way of screening for breast cancer.

Essentia Health’s Clinical Patient Navigators provide integral support for those who have been diagnosed with the dangerous but treatable cancer.

Along with those Clinical Patient Navigators, breast cancer patients can take advantage of other resources that Essentia Health provides.

With it being October, you’ve probably seen a lot of pink ribbons around. Whether at an NFL game or high school fundraiser, October plays an important role in raising awareness for screenings.