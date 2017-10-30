DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Essentia Health Offers Valuable Resources To Breast Cancer Patients

Clayton Castle
Oct. 30 2017
Leave a Comment

Pink is in full bloom at Essentia Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center as it honors and remembers both those who has passed away from and who have survived breast cancer. Health officials take this time to remind women to get their annual mammograms.

Mammograms have evolved with technology and Essentia Health offers a clearer way of screening for breast cancer.

Essentia Health’s Clinical Patient Navigators provide integral support for those who have been diagnosed with the dangerous but treatable cancer.

Along with those Clinical Patient Navigators, breast cancer patients can take advantage of other resources that Essentia Health provides.

With it being October, you’ve probably seen a lot of pink ribbons around. Whether at an NFL game or high school fundraiser, October plays an important role in raising awareness for screenings.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Woman Injured In Motorcycle Crash

Essentia Health Stands Out In National Rankings

Treating Strokes A High Priority At Essentia Health

Essentia Health Designated As Primary Stroke Center

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Dennis Weimann said

As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More

Gary W midge said

I have to chuckle because a "DONATE" box has appeared below the text box I am us... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

It affects cabins on Leech Lake, Cass Lake and a few other lakes. The cabin own... Read More

Darrin Strosahl said

A great new career path in the health care field that helps people access the ca... Read More

Latest Story

Community Spotlight: Sprout Growers & Makers Marketplace

Growers, makers and bakers are bringing the community together one locally grown product at a time. “It’s a big draw for our community, it’s not
Posted on Oct. 30 2017

Latest Stories

Community Spotlight: Sprout Growers & Makers Marketplace

Posted on Oct. 30 2017

American Indian Activist, Dennis Banks Dies At 80

Posted on Oct. 30 2017

Deadline Looms For Farmers, Landowners To Have Buffer Strips

Posted on Oct. 30 2017

Clearbrook Cabin Fire Victims Identified

Posted on Oct. 30 2017

Man Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Involving Death Of 5-Year-Old

Posted on Oct. 28 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.