Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health Offers Recommendations For A Safe Halloween

Chantelle Calhoun — Oct. 27 2020

Essentia Health is urging the public to celebrate Halloween this year with caution.

“Halloween doesn’t need to end just because we are in a pandemic, but it does need to be different,” said Essentia Health Pediatrician Dr. Jonathan KenKnight.

The public is urged to wear face masks, avoid large gatherings, and to stay home if you don’t feel well.  Get-togethers should remain at 10 people or less, and seating should be spaced out to allow for space between each person. The public is urged to keep windows open for better airflow and to minimize sharing items.

For those who plan to give out treats, Dr. KenKnight recommends organizing pre-packed treat bags to hand out, and to have hand sanitizer available. It’s also recommended that parents thoroughly wipe down the child’s candy, and to let it sit for a couple days.

The American Academy of Pediatrics brings fourth additional recommendations for a safe Halloween:

  • Meet with friends virtually and show off costumes. Have fun with it! In cold climates, this may be the first time your child can wear a costume that isn’t buried under a parka.
  • When planning a costume, consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats. If children plan to use their cloth face coverings as part of their costume, they should not paint them, as some paints contain toxins.
  • Celebrate with a movie night and dress as your favorite characters. Do this as a family at home or consider letting your child watch with their friends while video chatting, with everyone starting the movie at the same time.
  • Look for community events focused on safe ways to have fun, such as programs offered by a park district, arboretum, pumpkin patch, zoo or other outdoor venue in your area.
  • Decorate pumpkins. Children can draw a face with markers, then parents can do the cutting.
  • If children are outdoors, consider marking their costumes with reflective tape. Make sure that shoes fit well and that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement, or contact with flame. Remind children to be careful around cars, as drivers may not see them. Remind them also to wash hands really well when you return home.
  • Consider offering non-edible goodies to friends and family with food allergies. Food Allergy Research & Education’s Teal Pumpkin Project promotes safe trick-or-treating options for food-allergic children and suggests handing out non-food items. Make sure the items do not pose choking hazards for young children.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Brainerd Nurses Picket Near Essentia Health to Demand “Care For Caregivers”

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center Awarded for Antimicrobial Stewardship

Essentia Health in Brainerd Welcomes New Cardiologist

Parents Reminded to Schedule Preventive Care Visits for Children

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.