Essentia Health Offers Measles Immunization Clinic Amid Outbreak Concerns

Mal Meyer
May. 5 2017
Essentia Health is offering a walk-in measles vaccine clinic amid fears that an outbreak of the disease has spread. The latest case involved a child in Crow Wing County, who had not been immunization and was exposed to the infectious disease in Hennepin County.

Essentia Health says the best way to prevent measles is to be fully vaccinated. With the number of measles cases continuing to rise in Minnesota, Essentia Health is offering an MMR immunization clinic to ensure as many people as possible in our community are protected through vaccination.

When: Sunday, May 7 from 10am to 1 pm

Where: Essentia Health St. Joseph’s – Baxter Clinic, 13060 Isle Drive, Baxter

Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) immunization will be provided to:

  • Children age 12 months and older who have not received a MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine.
  • Children who received their first dose of MMR vaccine more than 28 days ago, but have not received their second dose.
  • Adults born in 1957 or later who have not had measles or a measles vaccination.

The MMR vaccine is given to children in two doses, typically beginning at 12 months. Due to the outbreak of measles in Crow Wing County the second dose of MMR is being recommended to occur anytime 28 days following the first dose instead of waiting until the age of 4-6 years. The first dose offers good protection, and the second dose provides extra security.

Those interested in the clinic should bring immunization records, if available, as well as insurance information.

Anyone who is feeling ill or believes they have been exposed to the measles, should not come to the immunization clinic. They should make an appointment at their regular clinic.

