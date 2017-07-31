Essentia Health Offers $80k For Employees As They Pursue Higher Education
Nine local Essentia Health colleagues are taking their education to the next level and their employer is offering $80,000 in support.
The health care provider approved the tuition reimbursement through the Essentia Health Employee Education Fund.
“We are privileged to support our employees as they further their knowledge to improve themselves and the care they provide for patients and families,” said Human Resources Director Sarah Carlson. “Investing in employees in this way also helps provide additional career development opportunities.”
Here are the recipients of the tuition reimbursements:
John “Russ” Anderson of Brainerd for Bachelor’s in Science-Nursing
Brenna Chamtcheu Tchamtcheu of Brainerd for Master of Arts-Healthcare Mission Leadership
Brenna Chisholm of Brainerd for Bachelor’s in Science-Nursing
Chelsey Hanen of Brainerd for Master’s in Nursing-Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner
Kenzie Hohman of Brainerd for Master’s of Business Administration
Melissa Knopik of Brainerd for Master’s in Nursing-Pediatric Nurse Practitioner
Carissa Nelson of Brainerd for Bachelor’s in Science-Nursing
Sarah Steffen of Baxter for Master’s of Business Administration
Ruth Willhelm of Baxter for Bachelor’s in Science-Nursing
Evaluation criteria for recipients included their professional goals, recommendation letters and how they live out the mission and values of Essentia each day at work.
