Essentia Health Offers $80k For Employees As They Pursue Higher Education

Nine local Essentia Health colleagues are taking their education to the next level and their employer is offering $80,000 in support.

The health care provider approved the tuition reimbursement through the Essentia Health Employee Education Fund.

“We are privileged to support our employees as they further their knowledge to improve themselves and the care they provide for patients and families,” said Human Resources Director Sarah Carlson. “Investing in employees in this way also helps provide additional career development opportunities.”

Here are the recipients of the tuition reimbursements:

John “Russ” Anderson of Brainerd for Bachelor’s in Science-Nursing

Brenna Chamtcheu Tchamtcheu of Brainerd for Master of Arts-Healthcare Mission Leadership

Brenna Chisholm of Brainerd for Bachelor’s in Science-Nursing

Chelsey Hanen of Brainerd for Master’s in Nursing-Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner

Kenzie Hohman of Brainerd for Master’s of Business Administration

Melissa Knopik of Brainerd for Master’s in Nursing-Pediatric Nurse Practitioner

Carissa Nelson of Brainerd for Bachelor’s in Science-Nursing

Sarah Steffen of Baxter for Master’s of Business Administration

Ruth Willhelm of Baxter for Bachelor’s in Science-Nursing

Evaluation criteria for recipients included their professional goals, recommendation letters and how they live out the mission and values of Essentia each day at work.