Essentia Health Offering Walk-In Flu Clinics

Anthony Scott
Sep. 13 2018
Flu season officially started this month, and Essentia Health is offering an easy way for you to get your vaccination.

In just ten minutes, you can get vaccinated against the flu at any of the Essentia Health clinics across central Minnesota. People can either schedule an appointment ahead of time or you can walk into a clinic at any of the specified times without an appointment.

To find out when your local clinic is offering walk-in appointments for the flu vaccine, visit EssentiaHealth.org/flu-shots-central.

To hear more about the flu vaccination, listen to Jessica Kiefer, Essentia Health Infection Preventionist, in the video below.

