Essentia Health Offering On-Demand Video Visits With Physicians

Essentia Health is now offering 24-hour on-demand video visits that will allow patients to meet with a provider outside of normal walk in clinic hours.

This new feature allows Essentia patients to start a video visit on demand for issues that they would normally see a provider at a walk-in clinic about.

Patients can access these visits via their MyHealth/MyChart account by selecting the “24/7 Visit On Demand” option. This service is available only to existing patients who have a MyHealth/MyChart account.

These visits should not be used for emergencies or life-threatening medical situations. However, some things, like diagnosing strep throat, can be started via this on-demand video visit to shorten the time the patient spends at the walk-in clinic. These on-demand visits will allow patients to gain access to primary care around the clock, with the opportunity for more discussion than is generally available with an eVisit.

“COVID-19 has really changed the landscape of healthcare and we are continually adjusting to ensure we are providing the highest level of care for our patients, when and how they need it,” said walk-in provider Amy Ratajczak. “On-demand video visits allow Essentia Health to offer same day care without having to leave the comfort of your home. This is yet another way Essentia Health is working to make a health difference in the communities we serve.”

