Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Essentia Health Offering New High-Risk Breast Program

Mar. 15 2019

Essentia-St. Joseph’s Medical Center is offering a new program aimed at catching individuals early that are considered high-risk for developing breast cancer.

The program is designed to catch those who have a high risk of developing breast cancer and also to determine an estimated calculated risk for the patient’s 5 year, 10 year, and, lifetime risk for developing the disease. A person is considered high risk if they have several close relatives on the same side with breast cancer, a mother, sister, or daughter who developed breast cancer under the age of 50, or two first degree relatives with the disease.

“Based on their individual risk for developing breast cancer we establish an individualized plan of care which included surveillance measures, in hope to monitor them closely for the development of breast cancer so that we can intervene as soon as possible if indeed they do develop breast cancer,” explained Jessica Hinkley, Family Practice Certified Nurse Practitioner at Essentia-St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

Essentia recommends if you are concerned about being at high-risk for developing breast cancer, that you speak to your primary care provider to explore if a referral to the High-Risk Breast Program would be right for you.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Authorities Investigating Bullets Found In Two Cars At Fosston Essentia Health

Expected Extreme Temperatures Could Be Life Threatening

Crow Wing Energized Forming Tobacco Coalition

Shoppers Visit Essentia Health For Annual Holiday Bazaar

What do you think?

Latest Story

Milwaukee Police Asking For Help In Locating Missing Girl

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Noelani Robinson, 2, of Milwaukee. Noelani was abducted by her father
Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Latest Stories

Milwaukee Police Asking For Help In Locating Missing Girl

Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Historic Snowfall, Heavy Rain, Ice Plugging Causes Flooding On Area Roadways

Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Responds To Standoff In Pequot Lakes

Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Pequot Lakes Boys Basketball Falls To Esko In Section 7AA Championship

Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Deadline To Remove Fish Houses From Area Lakes Approaching

Posted on Mar. 15 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate