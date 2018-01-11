Essentia Health In Baxter Offering Free PAP Smears For January
January is Cervical Health Awareness Month. In honor of this, Essentia Health is hosting a free cervical cancer screening or PAP smear event on Wednesday, January 24th. The event will run from 2 in the afternoon to 7 at Essentia Health-St Joseph’s Baxter Clinic in Baxter, MN.
“All women are at risk for cervical cancer”, said Wendy Davidson, RN, Clinic Manager of Essentia Health-Baxter Specialty Clinic. “Fortunately cervical cancer is the easiest gynecologic cancer to prevent with regular screenings and follow-up, because PAP smears look for cancer and pre-cancer changes before you have symptoms.”
You must qualify in order to participate.
You can take part in this free screening through the Minnesota Department of Health SAGE Program if:
- You are a woman age 21 to 64
- You have no health insurance, or
- You have health insurance but have a co-payment or an unmet deductible, and/or
- Your health insurance does not cover pap smears, and
- Your gross household income does not exceed the guidelines below:
|Household Size
|Monthly Income
|Yearly Income
|1
|$2,513
|$30,150
|2
|$3,383
|$40,600
|3
|$4,254
|$51,050
|4
|$5,125
|$61,500
|5
|$5996
|$71,950
|6
|$6,867
|$82,400
|7
|$7,738
|$92,850
|8
|$8,608
|$103,300
You can make an appointment or find out if you qualify by contacting Jennifer at Essentia Health-St. Joseph Baxter clinic (218)454-5935. If this date and time does not work for you, you can also call Jennifer to schedule a free PAP smear for another day.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More
I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More
Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More
JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More