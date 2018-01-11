Essentia Health In Baxter Offering Free PAP Smears For January

January is Cervical Health Awareness Month. In honor of this, Essentia Health is hosting a free cervical cancer screening or PAP smear event on Wednesday, January 24th. The event will run from 2 in the afternoon to 7 at Essentia Health-St Joseph’s Baxter Clinic in Baxter, MN.

“All women are at risk for cervical cancer”, said Wendy Davidson, RN, Clinic Manager of Essentia Health-Baxter Specialty Clinic. “Fortunately cervical cancer is the easiest gynecologic cancer to prevent with regular screenings and follow-up, because PAP smears look for cancer and pre-cancer changes before you have symptoms.”

You must qualify in order to participate.

You can take part in this free screening through the Minnesota Department of Health SAGE Program if:

You are a woman age 21 to 64

You have no health insurance, or

You have health insurance but have a co-payment or an unmet deductible, and/or

Your health insurance does not cover pap smears, and

Your gross household income does not exceed the guidelines below:

Household Size Monthly Income Yearly Income 1 $2,513 $30,150 2 $3,383 $40,600 3 $4,254 $51,050 4 $5,125 $61,500 5 $5996 $71,950 6 $6,867 $82,400 7 $7,738 $92,850 8 $8,608 $103,300

You can make an appointment or find out if you qualify by contacting Jennifer at Essentia Health-St. Joseph Baxter clinic (218)454-5935. If this date and time does not work for you, you can also call Jennifer to schedule a free PAP smear for another day.