Lakeland PBS
Essentia Health In Baxter Offering Free PAP Smears For January

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 11 2018
January is Cervical Health Awareness Month. In honor of this, Essentia Health is hosting a free cervical cancer screening or PAP smear event on Wednesday, January 24th. The event will run from 2 in the afternoon to 7 at Essentia Health-St Joseph’s Baxter Clinic in Baxter, MN.

“All women are at risk for cervical cancer”, said Wendy Davidson, RN, Clinic Manager of Essentia Health-Baxter Specialty Clinic. “Fortunately cervical cancer is the easiest gynecologic cancer to prevent with regular screenings and follow-up, because PAP smears look for cancer and pre-cancer changes before you have symptoms.”

You must qualify in order to participate.

You can take part in this free screening through the Minnesota Department of Health SAGE Program if:

  • You are a woman age 21 to 64
  • You have no health insurance, or
  • You have health insurance but have a co-payment or an unmet deductible, and/or
  • Your health insurance does not cover pap smears, and
  • Your gross household income does not exceed the guidelines below:
Household Size Monthly Income Yearly Income
1 $2,513 $30,150
2 $3,383 $40,600
3 $4,254 $51,050
4 $5,125 $61,500
5 $5996 $71,950
6 $6,867 $82,400
7 $7,738 $92,850
8 $8,608 $103,300

You can make an appointment or find out if you qualify by contacting Jennifer at Essentia Health-St. Joseph Baxter clinic (218)454-5935. If this date and time does not work for you, you can also call Jennifer to schedule a free PAP smear for another day.

