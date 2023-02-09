Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health Names Dr. Bill Heegaard as President of East Market Region

Lakeland News — Feb. 8 2023

Dr. Bill Heegaard

Essentia Health’s East Market has a new president. The health care organization has named Dr. Bill Heegaard to that role this week.

Heegaard will head up the East Market, which stretches from Brainerd to Ashland, Wisconsin. Previously, he was president of Essentia’s West Market, which includes a region from central North Dakota to Northwestern Minnesota.

Heegaard will begin transitioning into his new role in the coming weeks and will officially assume the role on April 1.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Area State Legislators Meet for “Eggs & Issues” to Discuss Jobs, Economy

Work of Artist DJ Dano on Display at Brainerd Public Library

“Beautiful Baby & Youths” Event in Brainerd Gives Items to Families in Need

In Focus: Brainerd’s MN Makerspace Helping Entrepreneurs Make and Create with Wood

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.