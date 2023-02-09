Essentia Health Names Dr. Bill Heegaard as President of East Market Region

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Essentia Health’s East Market has a new president. The health care organization has named Dr. Bill Heegaard to that role this week.

Heegaard will head up the East Market, which stretches from Brainerd to Ashland, Wisconsin. Previously, he was president of Essentia’s West Market, which includes a region from central North Dakota to Northwestern Minnesota.

Heegaard will begin transitioning into his new role in the coming weeks and will officially assume the role on April 1.

