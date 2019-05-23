Essentia Health Named Among Nations Best Medium Sized Health Systems

Essentia Health has been recognized by IBM Watson Health as one of the top 20% highest-performing medium size health systems.

The annual Top 15 Health System study provides an objective measure of health system performance overall and offers insight into the ability of a system’s member hospitals to deliver consistent top performance across the communities they serve, all based on a national health system scorecard. The 2019 study analyzed 337 health systems.

The study delivers a rigorous, aggregate analysis of system metrics from individual hospital data. That data is then used to identify the top-performing systems in the nation, according to a balanced scorecard of measures derived from publicly available clinical, operational and patient perception of care data.

“Our colleagues consistently provide excellent and compassionate patient-centered care,” says David C. Herman, MD, chief executive officer. “This recognition affirms that quality on a national level. I am proud of every member of our team.”

Essentia Health is an integrated health system serving patients in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and Idaho.

Headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, Essentia Health combines the strength and talents of 14,400 employees, including more than 2,000 physicians and advanced practitioners, who serve our patients and communities through the mission of being called to make a healthy difference in people’s lives.