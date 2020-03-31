Essentia Health Laying Off 500, Reducing Non-Medical Staffing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Essentia Health today announced plans to reduce non-medical staffing levels as they prepare for the expected surge of COVID-19 patients in the communities they serve. Essentia officials say about 500 of their 14,500 employees are being placed on special administrative leave.

Essentia is providing support for affected staff members by maintaining health insurance for the near term. These employees can take vacation time or paid time off to lessen the financial impact, as well as unpaid leave. They also can apply for unemployment benefits, which have been expanded and extended by recent legislation.

Essentia is projecting a 20 to 40 percent decrease in revenue due to pandemic-related declines in patient volumes.

