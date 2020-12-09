Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health Launches COVID-19 Regional Projections Dashboard

Lakeland News — Dec. 8 2020

Essentia Health recently released a new way to track COVID-19 more regionally. Reporter Chris Burns has more on how everyone can use it, what it shows, and what it means.

The dashboard includes an interactive map of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota that allows you to compare case numbers and projections per state, filter through a list of available metrics, and even check case rates per county. There are tutorials available on the Essentia Health website for anyone that needs help using the dashboard.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

