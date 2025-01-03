Essentia Health in Brainerd Welcomes 1st Baby of 2025

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd has welcomed its first baby of 2025.

At 4:18 in the morning on January 2nd, Myloh Don Barnett was born to parents Lauren Gravalin and Ariel Barnett of Backus. Myloh is 19 inches long and was born weighing six pounds, 12 ounces.

Throughout 2024, there were 390 babies born at St. Joseph’s. This year’s first baby of the year arrived a few hours sooner than last year’s, who was born at 8:50 a.m. on January 2nd.