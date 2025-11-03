Essentia Health in Brainerd Welcomes 1st Apprenticeship Program Graduate

According to a 2023 report by the National Rural Health Association, approximately one third of the United States’ population lives in a health professional shortage area. Essentia Health is trying to change that by implementing an apprenticeship program at many of their hospitals, and last Thursday St Joseph’s in Brainerd welcomed their first graduate of the program.

Alexis Pardun was the first person to graduate from the 12-month program as a certified surgical technologist. The program includes on-the-job training to better prepare participants for the work force. Pardun was not only paid during her education but also had the costs of the program paid for by Essentia.

“I’ve always had a fear of student debt and money and all the stuff but Essentia paid for the program, so I didn’t have to worry about any of that,” said Pardun. “It was perfect for me being that I love surgery and helping people. Ultimately, I just wanted to make a difference.”

Essentia’s apprenticeship program is a registered apprenticeship through the U.S. Department of Labor and with the state of Minnesota.