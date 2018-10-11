Lakeland PBS
Essentia Health In Brainerd Now Offering Care At Home

Anthony Scott
Oct. 11 2018
Essentia Health in Brainerd is now extending some of their services to the patients’ home.

Julie Jensen has been hired as a community paramedic, and visits patients at their homes to lower health care costs and to prevent unnecessary visits to the hospital. As a community paramedic, Jensen can perform home safety evaluations, monitor a person’s vitals, can help manage chronic diseases, and do much more.

To schedule a visit with a community paramedic in the Brainerd area you are encouraged to talk with your health care provider.

To learn more about the program hear from Julie Jensen in the video below.

