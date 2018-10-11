Essentia Health In Brainerd Now Offering Care At Home

Essentia Health in Brainerd is now extending some of their services to the patients’ home.

Julie Jensen has been hired as a community paramedic, and visits patients at their homes to lower health care costs and to prevent unnecessary visits to the hospital. As a community paramedic, Jensen can perform home safety evaluations, monitor a person’s vitals, can help manage chronic diseases, and do much more.

To schedule a visit with a community paramedic in the Brainerd area you are encouraged to talk with your health care provider.

To learn more about the program hear from Julie Jensen in the video below.