Essentia Health In Baxter Welcomes A New Nurse Practitioner

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nurse Practitioner Karli Dullum has joined the Internal Medicine Department at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic in Baxter, MN.

Essentia Health has an estimated total of 14,000 employees, including more than 2,100 physicians and advanced practitioners.

Dullum earned a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“I look forward to developing relationships with my patients and helping them reach their health care goals.” said Dullum.

Essentia Health continues to seek opportunities to grow its network of physicians, health care providers, hospitals and clinics and who believes that the practice is called to make a healthy difference in people’s lives.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today