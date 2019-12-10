Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health In Baxter Welcomes A New Nurse Practitioner

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 10 2019

Nurse Practitioner Karli Dullum has joined the Internal Medicine Department at Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Baxter Clinic in Baxter, MN.

Essentia Health has an estimated total of 14,000 employees, including more than 2,100 physicians and advanced practitioners.

Dullum earned a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

“I look forward to developing relationships with my patients and helping them reach their health care goals.” said Dullum.

Essentia Health continues to seek opportunities to grow its network of physicians, health care providers, hospitals and clinics and who believes that the practice is called to make a healthy difference in people’s lives.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

