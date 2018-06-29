Essentia Health in Baxter Opens 20,000 Square Foot Expansion

Essentia Health in Baxter was excited to announce the opening of their recently expanded health clinic.

The 8 million dollar, 20,000 square foot project features more office space to add new physicians, an expanded physical therapy room, and an urgent care that doubled in size. To celebrate the grand opening Essentia Health held an open house for community members to check out the new facility, and enjoy some frozen yogurt.

The new Baxter Facility is fully functioning and already serving patients.

To hear more about the expansion, listen to Adam Rees and Bill Palmer, the President and Vice President of Essentia Health Clinics, in the video below.