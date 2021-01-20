Essentia Health Hosting COVID-19 Virtual Update on Friday
Essentia Health will provide a COVID-19 virtual vaccine update during an hour-long webinar on Friday for people within all of the communities they serve.
According to the release, the live webinar will be hosted on Zoom and run from noon to 1PM.
The webinar will begin with brief presentations from five Essentia Health providers including Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peter Henry, Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Amanda Noska, Chief Medical Officer for Essentia’s West Market Dr. Richard Vetter, Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Sarah Manney and Senior Operations Manager and Roseann Hines.
The second half of the webinar will feature a Q&A. Attendees can ask vaccine-related questions via the “Q&A” function in Zoom.
Anyone is welcome to attend. Click here to access the meeting.
