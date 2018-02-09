Essentia Health Holds Community Leadership Breakfast

As Essentia looked back over the last year, nearly 100 community leaders were in attendance to hear the results. Essentia Health Leaders shared about key topics, one of which was their successes with the company’s financial strength.

“We’re a nonprofit organization and obviously we have to have some capital in order to reinvest in our community,” said Dr. Peter Henry, Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer.

Like their new designated stroke center that Essentia is proud to have.

“People want to get healthcare close to home and we also know the faster you can get this type of intervention the better outcome you have,” Dr. Henry said.

But the year did not come without some controversy with their decision to make flu shots mandatory for all employees and fired those who did not comply.

“We are going to learn from how and what we did,” said Dr. Peter Henry. “We have what are called after action reviews that we’re going to be looking at across all of our organization.”

That plays a large role in the community by being the largest employer in Crow Wing County with nearly 1500 employees.

“Obviously having a lot of staff that live and work in the community brings a lot of economic value to not only Brainerd but all of Crow Wing County, said Mike Larson, Essentia Health Central Chief Operating Officer.

Which will remain important as they keep an eye on the physician workforce shortage.

“Partnering with the community colleges and school systems to really attract people into healthcare careers,” Larson said.

With a healthcare system aimed at making the community a healthy place.

“It’s so exciting, it’s invigorating to hear all of the news Essentia is doing,” said Jan Lambert, a Brainerd City Council Member. “It’s community orientated and it’s great to be a part of it in the city of Brainerd.

With continuing growth as Essentia leaders also announced the Baxter clinic expansion should be complete sometime around May.

“We have such an engaging community that everyone comes out and supports and is interested in what’s going on with the local healthcare so that shows a lot of community pride and engagement,” Larson said.