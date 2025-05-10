Essentia Health Holding Groundbreaking for New Baxter Orthopedic Center

Essentia Health has announced a groundbreaking for a state-of-the-art orthopedic center in Baxter at the former Camping World site.

The orthopedic center will include approximately 60,000 square feet of space and allow Essentia to supplement existing services with new offers specifically designed to meet patients’ needs. According a press release from Essentia, the facility will transform care in the region.

About 40,000 square feet of space inside the building will be initially unused, with the potential to be built out based on patient needs.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13th. The event is open to the public. Attendees can expect refreshments, self-guided tours, renderings of the center, and signage inside the building that will be renovated.