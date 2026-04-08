Essentia Health-Fosston Holds Groundbreaking for New Emergency Department

A groundbreaking held in Fosston on Wednesday signaled the beginning of a $12 million project for a brand-new emergency department for Essentia Health-Fosston.

“This project will add more than 5,500 square ft. to our emergency department and create more efficient and welcoming space for our patients, families, staff, and visitors,” said Mike Curtis, Essentia Health-Fosston Administrator, at the ceremony. “This groundbreaking represents much more than a construction project: it reflects our commitment to the people of Fosston, to our staff, and to the future of care in this region.”

In addition to the expansion, the new emergency department will have specialized rooms for behavioral healthcare and a new ambulance bay.

“These features matter,” stated Dr. Christopher Anderson, Essentia Health Emergency Department Physician. “They help us care for patients with dignity, improve safety for our teams, and make sure we’re prepared to respond when every second counts. It represents our commitment to rural health care, to our patients, and to the communities we serve across this region.”

Kraus-Anderson, which was selected as the general contractor for this expansion, highlighted the importance of partnering with local subcontractors to maximize the regional economic impact of this project. About 75% of the subcontractors are from the surrounding area.

“This strengthens the community that we’re in and makes the project even that more meaningful,” said Kraus-Anderson Director of Business Development Tracy Pogue.

While Fosston city officials support Essential Health’s efforts to improve local healthcare infrastructure, the city is disappointed that these improvements are only being done 17 years after the city and Essential Health signed an agreement to make these improvements. In a release provided to Lakeland News, the City of Fosston says:

“On October 26, 2009, following eighteen months of negotiations, Essentia Health, First Care Medical Services—a nonprofit healthcare system governed by a local board of directors—and the City of Fosston entered into an agreement that included the following commitment: ”the parties acknowledge and agree that as of the date of execution of this agreement, First Care has commenced research and development of a project which is expected to cost at least $5,000,000 and includes: clinic and outpatient diagnostics expansion and renovation, renovation of the remainder of the hospital, including creation of private patient rooms which accommodate contemporary care requirements, nursing home renovation which converts at least 50% of the current rooms to private rooms, 14-16 of which shall be part of a “small house” concept project.'”

“The groundbreaking was certainly ceremonial, and it is a very exciting time, and we wish that it was under better circumstances between the two parties as we are still going through litigation,” said Fosston City Administrator Cassie Heide. (Late last year, Fosston filed a motion to end an affiliation agreement with Essentia Health for services at the hospital.) “But that’s yet to be played out, and in the meantime, they have a project to do. It is a 17-year-old project, and it needs to get done, so we’re supportive of that.”

“Regardless of what has or hasn’t happened up to this point, we’re just really excited today to break ground, see the creation of this wonderful new facility, and really excited to open the doors next summer,” responded Anderson. “This facility is going to create a great environment to take care of patients, a welcoming environment for our patients, families, and loved ones that are visiting, and a great environment and a safe environment for our team members to care for the patients.”

Work is expected to begin once the snow melts. The project is expected to be complete in the summer of 2027.

Some students at Fosston High School were in attendance for the groundbreaking as part of the school’s career exploration program.