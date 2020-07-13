Essentia Health Facilities Update Visitor Policy

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Essentia Health visitor policy has been updated to protect both patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning immediately, only one visitor will be allowed to enter into the facilities to visit a patient per day. Visitors are allowed to visit between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This policy applies to all clinic appointments, inpatient, and procedural patient care areas, including the emergency department.

Adult COVID-19 patients will not be allowed visitors except if in a dire situation. Some exceptions in this situation are if the patient is critically unstable as well as those who are determined to be an essential caregiver to the patient.

Everyone who enters an Essentia Health facility will go through a screening process. Visitors are required to wear a mask while inside a facility.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today