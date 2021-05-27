Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health Eases Visitor Restrictions

Nick UrsiniMay. 27 2021

Essentia Health is easing visitor restriction guidelines as COVID-19 cases decline and vaccinations increase.

According to the release, starting on Thursday, May 27, two adult visitors per patient will be allowed in the clinics and hospitals, including emergency departments.Visiting hours will continue to be from 9 AM to 6 PM.

Adult patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are still unable to have visitors except in special situations such as obstetric care or end-of-life.

The release states that all staff, patients and visitors will be required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose and to stay in the patient room during their visit.

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 and will not be permitted if symptomatic.

By — Nick Ursini

