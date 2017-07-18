DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Essentia Health Designated As Primary Stroke Center

Mal Meyer
Jul. 18 2017
Leave a Comment

Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd has been designated as Primary Stroke Center by the Minnesota Department of Heath, according to a press release. In order to receive the three-year primary stroke certification, the hospital was assessed for its ability to evaluate, stabilize and provide emergency treatment to patients who have serious stroke symptoms.

The criteria to earn the three-year primary stroke certification includes having a medical director and stroke care team, training nursing and pharmacy staff to administer clot-dissolving drugs, establishing emergency department protocols and providing brain-imaging capabilities. Going beyond excellent immediate care, a primary stoke center provides the full spectrum of stroke care–diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education–and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.

“The surveyor was impressed with the teamwork and the excellent care delivered by all who touch the stroke patients,” says Mike Larson, who leads operations at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center, in a statement. “The survey is a reflection of the work and care this team provides every day.”

The Stroke Alert team at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, including Stroke Program Coordinator Nicole Anderson and Stroke Medical Director Dr. Rebecca Holcomb, brings specially trained stroke neurologists to the patient’s bedside via high-tech video from Allina. The Stroke Team thoroughly evaluates the patient to confirm that a stroke is occurring.

The Emergency Physician and Stroke Neurologist develop a treatment plan and provide direction to the team to begin treatment with a powerful clot-busting drug called alteplase. Prompt action by the team results in patients typically being treated with the drug within 36 minutes of arriving at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The national benchmark is 60 minutes.

According to the health care provider, nearly one-third of all people in Minnesota who suffer a stroke seek initial care at a rural hospital like Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center.

When it comes to stroke, time lost is brain lost. A stroke can be life threatening and requires immediate medical attention. You can recognize the signs and symptoms of a stroke by using the acronym FAST.

F – facial droop/numbness
A – arm weakness
S – speech difficulty
T – time to call 9-1-1.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Nisswa Melanoma Survivor Shares His Story

New Robot Revolutionizes Surgery

Essentia Health Issues Visitor Restrictions Amid Flu Season Peak

Brainerd Man Drives Into Hay Bales

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Latest Story

Multiple Arrests, Charges Through Multi-Month Drug Investigation

Through a large-scale, multi-month narcotics investigation in Crow Wing County, 28 people have been charged in connection with the sale of
Posted on Jul. 18 2017

Latest Stories

Multiple Arrests, Charges Through Multi-Month Drug Investigation

Posted on Jul. 18 2017

Brainerd Police Department Has Cheeky Message For Alleged Criminal

Posted on Jul. 18 2017

BSU Alumna Receives Statewide Award For Nonprofit Work

Posted on Jul. 18 2017

Crosby Man Was Not Wearing Seat Belt Before Fatal Crash

Posted on Jul. 18 2017

Former U.S. House Speaker Transferred Out Of Minnesota Prison

Posted on Jul. 18 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.