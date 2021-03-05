Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health Creates Substance Use Disorder Hotline

Lakeland News — Mar. 4 2021

An epidemic in the midst of a pandemic: overdoses in Minnesota were 31% higher in the first six months of 2020 compared to the same months in 2019, according to a study by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Essentia Health says the isolation, financial burdens, and decreased opportunity for in-person recovery are the driving forces behind this spike. In response to this increase of drug overdoses, Essentia Health has created a 24-hour hotline. The importance of getting patients connected with a substance use disorder provider as soon as possible cannot be understated.

Essentia Health says they offer personalized care to anyone suffering from the chronic disease of substance use disorder, which may include alcohol, tobacco, opiates, methamphetamine, and more. The hotline can be reached at (833) 677-1262.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

