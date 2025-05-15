Essentia Health Breaks Ground on New Orthopedic Center in Baxter

Essentia Health has 14 hospitals and more than 78 clinics across Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Now, they are adding a new clinic to their roster in Baxter.

The organization held a groundbreaking ceremony at the former Camping World building in Baxter for the area’s first orthopedic center and urgent care. The facility will host all musculoskeletal services, including spine care, podiatry care, and pain medicine, among others.

“So whether it is a cold or flu or if it is an ankle injury, they can get all of that care at one location,” said Sandy Zutz-Wiczek, VP of operations at Essentia Health. “They can get their imaging done here, they can get their laboratory work done here, and then they can follow up afterwards with a specialist, as well as our rehab team, to get the therapy that they might need to follow up.”

Construction will begin shortly on the area with an expected opening date of late 2026.