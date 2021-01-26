Essentia Health Begins Vaccinating 65-Plus Age Group

Click to print (Opens in new window)

On Monday, Essentia Health started vaccinating members of the public in the 65-plus age group at the Brainerd Clinic according to the press release.

Essentia Health will continue to vaccinate those aged 65-and-older as supply allows. Essentia Health is currently using a randomized selection process for patients who are in the 65-and-older category to determine the order in which patients are vaccinated.

According to the release, Essentia Health is notifying patients primarily through MyChart messages to let them know when they are invited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Once you receive your notice via MyChart, you’ll be able to easily schedule your vaccination.

