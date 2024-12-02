Essentia Health Announces Plans for Musculoskeletal Center in Brainerd Area

Essentia Health has announced plans for a state-of-the-art musculoskeletal center in the Brainerd Lakes Area with the goal of increasing care options for patients.

The new 110,000-square-foot clinic will be located at the site of the former Camping World location in Baxter on Edgewood Drive. The aim of the facility is to emphasize convenience for patients, instead of requiring them to travel to multiple clinics.

The new space will feature 70 exam and procedure rooms and will have indoor and outdoor rehabilitation care. Patients will also have access to orthopedic urgent care, the first program in the region to treat orthopedic injuries immediately, as well as Baxter’s first drive-through pharmacy.

Essentia Health is projected to break ground on this project starting in 2025. Construction is expected to take approximately 18 months.