Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health Allowing Minnesotans 65 and up to Schedule COVID Vaccine by Phone

Betsy Melin — Mar. 3 2021

Essentia Health in Minnesota is asking those 65 and older to call to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.  Guidance from Gov. Tim Walz, says that the state must vaccinate 70% of this group before moving on to other groups.

According to a release “If you are a Minnesota resident age 65 or older and live within Essentia’s service area, you can call (833) 494-0836 to schedule your vaccination. Starting Friday, March, 5, you also can utilize your MyChart account to make an appointment. To sign up for MyChart, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on the MyChart button in the upper right-hand corner; then click “sign up.” There is also a MyChart app for smart devices.”

Future groups were released by the governor’s office last week, and the next one will include people with specific high-risk medical conditions and targeted essential workers.

With the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Essentia has a greater allocation of vaccines. Essentia is vaccinating residents of Minnesota who fit the criteria of being at least 65 years of age and living in our service area, regardless of whether the person is an Essentia patient.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Beltrami County Plans for Recently Approved Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

Crow Wing County to Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Itasca County Gives Update on Vaccination Progress

Northwest Indian Community Development Center to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.