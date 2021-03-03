Essentia Health Allowing Minnesotans 65 and up to Schedule COVID Vaccine by Phone

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Essentia Health in Minnesota is asking those 65 and older to call to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Guidance from Gov. Tim Walz, says that the state must vaccinate 70% of this group before moving on to other groups.

According to a release “If you are a Minnesota resident age 65 or older and live within Essentia’s service area, you can call (833) 494-0836 to schedule your vaccination. Starting Friday, March, 5, you also can utilize your MyChart account to make an appointment. To sign up for MyChart, visit EssentiaHealth.org and click on the MyChart button in the upper right-hand corner; then click “sign up.” There is also a MyChart app for smart devices.”

Future groups were released by the governor’s office last week, and the next one will include people with specific high-risk medical conditions and targeted essential workers.

With the addition of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Essentia has a greater allocation of vaccines. Essentia is vaccinating residents of Minnesota who fit the criteria of being at least 65 years of age and living in our service area, regardless of whether the person is an Essentia patient.

