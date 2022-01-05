Lakeland PBS

Essentia Health Advises Vaccines Amid Omicron Surge

Chris BurnsJan. 4 2022

“Conviction is the biggest threat to the truth” – that’s how a doctor from Essentia Health responded when asked about people refusing to get vaccinated. Doctors from the health group gave Lakeland News an update on COVID-19’s attack in the Brainerd Lakes region and how the omicron variant has changed things.

Both doctors we spoke with, Dr. Peter Henry, Essentia’s Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Greg Davis, ICU Medical Director, encourage everyone feeling any symptoms to get tested. The longer someone goes without testing, the longer they could be putting other people’s health in danger.

By — Chris Burns

