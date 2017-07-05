DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Essentia Health Adds Dementia Screening To Wellness Visits

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 5 2017
Leave a Comment

Essentia Health physicians and registered nurses want to help patients and families find answers for dementia. The healthcare system will now routinely screen people age 65 and older with a short, cognitive test.

The screening involves a five-minute cognitive test and is a part of patients’ free Medicare wellness visit with a registered nurse or annual physical with a physician.

“Our goal is to identify patients who may have dementia so we can create the proper care plan for them and offer resources to them at the same time,” says Director of Primary Care Dr. Joe Bianco, who leads initiatives to improve the quality and care for patients.

Dr. Bianco, working with Dr. Michael Sharland in neuropsychology, and Dr. Steve Waring, of the Essentia Institute of Rural Health (EIRH), identified a need to better diagnose dementia illnesses and to standardize the type of care and resources offered to patients.  A pilot program was held at Essentia Health-Ely and West Duluth Clinics, and led to the expansion to all Essentia Health clinics, starting this summer.

“Early detection allows patients and families to make plans for the future,” said Bianco. “We can also connect them to resources in their community that can offer information, services, support, respite and day care.”

Patients who don’t pass take a more detailed cognitive test and undergo other examinations to ensure an accurate diagnosis.

“We’re hopeful this screening will lead to earlier detection of cognitive issues in our senior population, so we can help improve their health and ultimately the quality of life for them, and their family members,” said Bianco.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Brainerd Parks Undergoing Changes During Summer

Essentia Health Offers Measles Immunization Clinic Amid Outbreak Concerns

Measles Outbreak Now In Crow Wing County

Regenerative Medicine Treatment Is Here To Stay

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Kristi said

How about instead of stating as your headline he wasn't wearing his seatbelt....... Read More

Latest Story

Expect Potential Delay Near Aitkin On Highway 169/210

Motorists can expect to encounter a work zone as the Minnesota Department of Transportation work crews will work on a $1.2 million project to
Posted on Jul. 5 2017

Latest Stories

Expect Potential Delay Near Aitkin On Highway 169/210

Posted on Jul. 5 2017
Walleye

Mille Lacs Walleye Fishing Closing

Posted on Jul. 5 2017

Motorcyclist Strikes Deer, Transported To Hospital

Posted on Jul. 5 2017

Central Lakes College Appoints New Vice President

Posted on Jul. 5 2017

Braking The Habit, Speeding Doesn't Pay

Posted on Jul. 5 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.