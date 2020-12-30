Escaped Prisoner Back in Custody After Arrest in Wadena

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An escaped prisoner is back behind bars after being arrested on an outstanding warrant.

On Monday, Dec. 28, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies executed a search warrant for 39-year-old Terry Ciancio on an outstanding warrant that was issued in June for a felony escape from custody out of Otter Tail County. Ciancio was located and arrested at a house on the 700 block of 3rd St. SW in the city of Wadena. During the search, over 200 grams of methamphetamine, 650 pills, and over $1,600 were found.

Ciancio was transported to the Wadena County Jail and later transferred to the Otter Tail County Jail.

