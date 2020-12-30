Lakeland PBS

Escaped Prisoner Back in Custody After Arrest in Wadena

Lakeland News — Dec. 29 2020

Terry Ciancio

An escaped prisoner is back behind bars after being arrested on an outstanding warrant.

On Monday, Dec. 28, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies executed a search warrant for 39-year-old Terry Ciancio on an outstanding warrant that was issued in June for a felony escape from custody out of Otter Tail County. Ciancio was located and arrested at a house on the 700 block of 3rd St. SW in the city of Wadena. During the search, over 200 grams of methamphetamine, 650 pills, and over $1,600 were found.

Ciancio was transported to the Wadena County Jail and later transferred to the Otter Tail County Jail.

