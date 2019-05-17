Escaped Inmate Remains Free From Custody

A prisoner who escaped from custody outside of Bemidji’s Sanford Hospital remains on the run tonight.

According to an official with the Red Lake Detention Center, Adam James Johnson, 27, has not been located since he escaped on Wednesday night.

The Beltrami County Sheriffs Office website shows a warrant is out for Johnson’s arrest for misdemeanor theft.

The Red Lake Detention Center had transported Johnson to Sanford’s emergency room when he fled while outside the hospital.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and the Bemidji Police Department helped search along Anne Street and north for about two hours on Wednesday night but Johnson was not located.

A Red Lake Detention Center official confirmed today that Johnson has still not been taken back into custody.