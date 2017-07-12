DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Escaped Inmate From Minnesota Prison Caught 25 Years Later

Haydee Clotter
Jul. 12 2017
Leave a Comment

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A man who escaped from a Minnesota federal prison in 1992 and had been on the run ever since was taken back into custody last month after trying to renew his driver’s license.

Investigators from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles withheld 64-year-old Robert Frederick Nelson’s driver’s license after a facial recognition system showed the same person had previously held a Nevada driver’s license in the name of Craig James Pautler.

Robert Frederick Nelson. Photo Courtesy of Nevada DMV

Investigators found Nelson had a string of felony convictions under both names and arrested him June 20.

Nelson was released into custody of the U.S. Marshals. He will serve his remaining sentence and additional time for his escape 25 years ago from the Federal Medical Center prison in Rochester, Minnesota. The Nevada charges were dismissed to facilitate the extradition.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Latest Story

Weather Relocates Mississippi Music At The Bemidji Waterfront Concert

The Mississippi Music At the Bemidji Waterfront is changing its venue due to the rain. Steve Kaul and the Brass Kings will now perform at
Posted on Jul. 12 2017

Latest Stories

Weather Relocates Mississippi Music At The Bemidji Waterfront Concert

Posted on Jul. 12 2017

Man Slaps Woman And Jailed After Robbery

Posted on Jul. 12 2017

Bemidji Fire Department Responds To Early Morning Fire

Posted on Jul. 12 2017

Families Of Missing Persons Urged To Provide DNA To Identify Remains

Posted on Jul. 12 2017

Bemidji Parks & Rec. May Move To Tourist Information Center

Posted on Jul. 11 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.